DENVER (KDVR) — An attempted abduction in a Denver neighborhood has parents on high alert.

On Sunday, Denver Police officers responded to the 1100 block of North Steele Street for a suspicious occurrence. Officers were told two people were attempting to lure children into a silver van.

Teller Elementary, a neighborhood school, sent out a letter warning parents about the incident. The letter claimed two people tried to lure some kids playing in the front yard into their silver van by offering them lemonade. The kids ran back inside and were unharmed.

“We love this neighborhood. We consider it to be very safe,” parent Katie Hummer told FOX31. “It breaks my heart.”

The letter also said police think someone might have flown a drone over the area to scope it out first.

‘Strangers are strangers’

The school is now encouraging parents to start safety conversations early on and teach the difference between strangers and trusted adults.

“I did start talking with my daughter about it early on and tried to make sure she knew, even 4-5 years old, no, strangers are strangers,” Hummer said.

It’s some wisdom Hummer said she hopes all parents take the time to share with their kids.

“I hope we can do something about it to make some positive changes,” Hummer said. “Everybody is really watching out for each other. It’s one of the things that makes the community so great.”

The Denver Police Department is aware of the incident and is currently investigating but has no suspects.