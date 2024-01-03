DENVER (KDVR) — In the last couple of weeks, staff at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children have seen an increase in the number of knock-off infant car seats that may not meet safety standards.

Nurses inspect the car seats before a family takes their newborn home, and that is one way the knockoffs are being spotted.

Just last weekend, nurses saw one without a chest clip or hip straps.

“Because these fake car seats are missing some of these proper straps, they are missing the chest clip, in an accident the baby could come flying out of the car seat,” said Kirsten Dehmlow, parent education coordinator.

Dehmlow said families unknowingly buy the knockoffs at discounted prices through eBay or third-party sellers on other major sites, and they may not realize the seats don’t meet safety standards.

“They are made to look like car seats that are a lot more expensive. So, families see them and they think they are getting a great deal, and that can be one sign that it’s probably not a legitimate car seat,” she said.

How to spot a counterfeit car seat

Other ways to spot a counterfeit car seat are listed below:

No instruction manual

No chest clip

No company website

No model number, manufacture date or customer service number

Presbyterian St. Luke’s and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children offer free car seat safety fittings for the community. Those services can also be scheduled here.