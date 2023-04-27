GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Safe transportation for students with special needs is a priority for parents and school systems.

Everdriven is leading the effort by enabling parents to track their kids in real time as they travel to and from school. Many students must travel to schools outside of their district, have disabilities or lack housing.

Everdriven operates in 500 school districts in 27 states, providing an optional app for parents. One parent, Candice Atkinson, depends on the Everdriven app every day.

“I use it because I do live pretty far from my daughter’s school, but this service helps getting her reliably on time and helps with her attendance,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson appreciates the ease and convenience of the Everdriven app but became concerned when she experienced glitches.

“There were times where it would not track or it would take hours to sync in the system,” Atkinson said.

Everdriven app gets big update

The Problem Solvers reached out to Everdriven, which explained a large-scale app update was rolled out in March that will boost efficiency and security. The full statement is featured below.

Parents need to make sure they have the updated version of the app and should contact the support line if they have any problems.

An Everdriven spokesperson told FOX31 that “these upgrades are just one of many ongoing strategic investments we’re making to ensure our students, families and schools get the exceptional alternative transportation services they need and deserve.”

Atkinson told FOX31 she’s confident the issues will be resolved and will continue to use the app.

“I don’t want to remove a resource that is so helpful to so many people,” Atkinson said.

Everdriven will issue another update to their app at the end of this week. The app isn’t required to use the service and many parents opt out of downloading the feature.

Here is Everdriven’s statement in full:

“EverDriven provides technology-enabled alternative student transportation for school districts nationwide. We are deeply committed to the safe, secure, and efficient transportation of the students in our care. In 2022, EverSafe Drivers safely drove over 21 million miles for over 21,000 students. We utilize technology such as the EverDriven Driver App and the VIP App to provide districts and parents with near real-time location and notifications about trips. In late March, we rolled out our most comprehensive upgrade ever to the EverDriven Driver App, enabling drivers to more easily, securely and efficiently provide best-in-class alternative transportation. At the end of this week, we will be issuing another update that should improve the overall user experience for both drivers and parents. These upgrades are just one of many ongoing strategic investments we’re making to ensure our students, families and schools get the exceptional alternative transportation services they need and deserve. Because of the ongoing updates, we recommend checking to make sure you have the latest version of the app downloaded onto your device. If you experience additional technical difficulties, you can visit our Support Portal at support.everdriven.com. We are always happy to connect with parents and problem-solve specific challenges they may be experiencing.” Everdriven