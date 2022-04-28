DENVER (KDVR) — The parent of a Denver Public Schools student founded a group to support and elevate the voices of the Spanish speaking community.

Her name is Mandy Hennessey and she founded Mamas de DPS Peliando Poe las Escuelas Publicas. Her main concern is Spanish-speaking students are not receiving the language support services they are required to receive under the Modified Consent Decree.

The decree basically spells out how English language learners in Denver Public Schools are taught.

Hennessey said that Transitional Native Language Instruction teachers, who are specialized teachers, are being let go, and then DPS is hiring non-licensed language teachers for the next school year. Hennessey said that is problematic.

Kathy Escamilla, who is with the Congress for Hispanic Educators, said issues like the housing crisis, gentrification, and the fact that DPS is considering closing several elementary schools due to lack of enrollment is not only troubling, but as a red flag for permanent school closures.

We’ve reached out to DPS for a statement and are waiting to hear back.