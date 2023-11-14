DENVER (KDVR) — A demonstration at McAuliffe International School was planned for Tuesday morning.

An outspoken parent group is upset over more possible firings.

Parents and members of the Parents Safety Advocacy Group made signs and gathered outside McAuliffe International School after more disagreements were made over staffing decisions.

The parent group believes that interim principal Micah Klaver will likely be fired after being on leave for three months already, along with seven other staff members. This is on top of other concerns that the school is being unfairly targeted.

FOX31 reached out to the district on these allegations, and they said they are aware of a potential protest but could not comment on staffing decisions.

The next Denver Public Schools board meeting is Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Previous concerns at McAuliffe

This protest comes after McAuliffe was already the center of an investigation into their so-called “seclusion room” and the firing of former principal Kurt Dennis.

A whistleblower initially exposed the room to the school board. In the photos released by the board, there is a room with a latch on the outside and a padlock on a window.