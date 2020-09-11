Parents plan to protest CHSAA’s decision to not bring back fall football

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Some parents of high school athletes want action at the state level to bring back fall football.

The calls for action come after the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced there will be no changes to the sports calendar they released in August. Under the current calendar, high school football games will be played in the spring.

Football parents like Trent Schield of Highlands Ranch want Gov. Jared Polis to help bring football back this fall.

“We’re hoping to reverse this decision and we’re hoping for Polis to see it and be the leader he is and that he can be,” said Schield.

Schield said a spring season would not help many athletes looking to start a career on the field.

“For my son, having a senior season is everything for him as to the ripple effects of where he gets to go and thrives,” he said. “It’s going to be very hard for him to be able to compete with the other athletes around the country that are playing in the fall when we move to spring and signing day is before our season even starts.”

CHSAA leaders voted unanimously to keep their plan in place Tuesday night

Polis tweeted late Wednesday night that he was disappointed with the decision after he encouraged CHSAA to add a fall football season.

A spokesman for his office tells FOX31:

“Last week, the Governor had multiple conversations with CHSAA’s commissioner where he expressed his support for the return of fall High School sports, including football and offered his full assistance in getting any necessary variances, should the CHSAA board give their approval. To date, the CHSAA board has not submitted a variance request, but instead they’ve voted unanimously to move certain sports, including football, to the spring.”

The spokesman also noted a reversal for football could lead to changes for other sports and impact returning to in-person learning, citing the potential impacts as reasons members surveyed within CHSAA were not on board with a return to fall sports.

Schield, other parents and football players are scheduled to take part in protests against the decision Friday afternoon. While Schield will participate in Highlands Ranch, other peaceful demonstrations will take place in Colorado Springs and Delta.