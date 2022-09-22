BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – The parents of a toddler who died with 10 times the amount of fentanyl to kill an adult in her system have been indicted by a grand jury for murder and drug trafficking.

The two defendants in this case, Alonzo Montoya, 31, and Nicole Casias, 31, have been indicted on:

First-degree murder charge

Colorado Organized Crime Control Act charge

“[Montoya and Casias] are alleged to have participated in a drug trafficking enterprise which caused the death of this child,” District Attorney Brian Mason said during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

These charges are the result of alleged conduct made by the pair between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

According to the district attorney’s office, their alleged conduct included participating in a drug-trafficking enterprise before, during and after their child’s death.

They now face additional charges that include:

First-degree murder – victim Under 12 – position of trust

COCCA – Pattern of racketeering

COCCA – Conspiracy

Child abuse resulting in death

Child abuse – Manufacture controlled substance (2 counts)

Child abuse – Knowingly/recklessly – no injury

On Jan. 2, officers were called to 345 S. 7th Ave. after dispatch received a call from a woman who was screaming while saying that a baby was not breathing, and had “blood all over her.“

Once first responders arrived, they tried to perform life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the Platte Valley Medical Center.

Arrest documents revealed that Montoya and Casias were both seen on home surveillance cameras using fentanyl and crack cocaine with the child present the evening before she was found dead.

Police said camera footage showed the toddler was put to bed on Jan. 2 at 12:34 a.m. and she was not checked on until 1:18 p.m. the same day, more than 12 hours later.

Subsequent tests on the toddler would reveal that in addition to ten times the amount of fentanyl that could kill an adult, cocaine, meth, marijuana, Buprenorphine were all in the toddler’s system when she died.