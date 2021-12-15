Parents of teen killed in Parker share an important message

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — David and Kimberly Dame sat quietly in their living room next to an undecorated Christmas tree, featuring only an ornament with the name “Makayla.”

Their 17-year-old daughter was killed in a crash Sunday night at Parker Road and J Morgan Boulevard. The incident is still under investigation and police say alcohol was not involved.

David told FOX31 that Makayla was preparing to attend college in Arizona and study to become an anesthesiologist.

“We are extremely proud of the direction that she was going in and the path, she just wanted to help people,” he said.

A stunning collection of national awards for competitive shooting adorn Makayla’s dresser. Kimberly expressed the pride her family feels when considering Makayla’s accomplishments, which include art and photography, and playing varsity soccer at Ponderosa High School.

She was most loved and respected by her classmates and others in the community for being a friend to anyone who needed support.

“She was always supporting others, she was a light-hearted and kind soul,” teammate Jackie Johnson said.

David said his daughter “put a smile on everybody’s face” and never left anyone out of social events due to her concern for the self-esteem of others.

The Dames say this Christmas will be very difficult. “We have her stocking up and we have her presents. It’ll be a tough Christmas without her,” David said.

They hope every parent will take an extra moment to cherish the time they have with their child. “Hug your kid, your child, tell them how much you love them on a daily basis,” Kimberly said.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Bayou Gulch Park. A public service will be held on Monday, Dec. 20 at The Rock Church in Castle Rock from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family is asking for donations to Children’s Hospital in Makayla’s name.