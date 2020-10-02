Parents of student suing JeffCo School District over sexual assault

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – We are hearing form an emotional mother who is now talking about the sexual assault of her 12-year-old daughter.

She said Jefferson County School District R-1 did nothing to help after concerns were raised.

It was at Alameda High School in Lakewood two years ago that a 17-year-old male student allegedly began recruiting 12-year-old girls for sexual relationships.

The details are spelled out in a federal lawsuit against the Jefferson County School District that was filed by the mother of one of the students.

The seventh grader was at the high school after being transferred there along with other students from an overcrowded middle school.

She told FOX31 she reported the problems to counselors and the vice principal, but felt they didn’t take her seriously.

High schoolers were separated from the younger students at the school, but we’re told the 17-year-old managed to make his way to the younger girls anyway.

Her attorney told us the 17-year-old was upset after the girl denied his advances at school and followed her home then forced his way in and raped her.

“I was devastated. I worked so hard to protect my daughter and raise her in a safe environment and to have someone take that away from me made me feel very angry and helpless,” the girl’s mother told FOX31.

The girl and the mother both reported the assaults and a school resource officer was notified, but they say no action was taken.

“The vast majority don’t even come forward because they say the school won’t even do anything and we need more students to come forward. The only way we can change is if the school if forced to confront these issues,” attorney Milo Schwab said.

Schwab told FOX31 he is hoping the lawsuit forces the school to take its existing sexual assault reporting policy seriously.

FOX31 has reached out to Jefferson County District R-1, but so far we have not gotten a comment.

The 17-year-old in question was charged as a juvenile and pleaded guilty to the rape. He is set to be sentenced in October.