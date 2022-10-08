BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The family of missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell is in anguish tonight now that she’s been gone for eight days.

Chloe Campbell has been missing for eight days. Boulder Police believe she may be in danger. Her father David Campbell told us how they found out she was gone. She was last seen at the Boulder High football game on Sept. 30.

“Chloe never came home and we became very concerned, we started investigating and we found that she was last seen with two older men both around lunchtime at boulder high on Friday and also at the football game. These men were described as being sketchy and too old to be high school students,” David said.

While her family hasn’t heard from her directly, there have been messages sent to her friends, supposedly from Chloe.

“We have gotten tips from various parties claiming that she is in Arizona and that she’s, quote, safe and that she has money and that she’s with a family in Arizona. We want to make it clear that we do not have family in Arizona, so this is very suspicious to us,” David said.

Boulder police initially labeled this a runaway case off the bat, which caused a lot of judgment on social media. Even from the likes of John Ramsey, the father of John Bennett Ramsey, who was murdered in 1996.

He tweeted on Friday saying “@boulder police get off you *** and find this child. Have you ever met a 14yr old kid? Not usually trusted to make sound rational decisions.”

David agrees with this frustration and is happy BPD is searching.

“The pushback that we got from both boulder high and boulder police saying hey it’s no big deal she’s just a runaway was frustrating, but we never stopped investigating,” David said.

Her mother, Jessica Knape sent a message to Chloe.

“We just want you home safe and sound. If you can’t come home we won’t stop looking for you. We are going to use every resource on this planet to find you and bring you home safe. We love you so much honey,” Knape said.

The flyer pictured below, made by the family, has information on what to do if you have a tip on Chloe’s whereabouts.

The family also has a website set up for updates you can find that site here.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released.