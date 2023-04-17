GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Sally and Simon Glass spoke out Monday after a court hearing in Clear Creek County.

Their son, Christian Glass, was shot and killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help last summer, and now two former deputies are facing charges.

Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted and fired from their jobs. Charges against Buen include second-degree murder. Charges against Gould include negligent homicide.

One issue discussed in court Monday was if the two should be tried together or separately.

“They murdered him together, they get tried together,” Sally Glass said outside of the courthouse on Monday.

“It would be strange to separate them.” Simon Glass said.

Last year, their 22-year-old son called 911 for help after his car got stuck on the side of the road.

Court records show that during the call Glass indicated he was having a mental health crisis.

Body camera video showed Glass in the car with the windows down offering to drop knives that he had out the window, but officers told him not to do that.

When Glass refused to get out of the car, Deputy Buen called his supervisor, Sgt. Kyle Gould then attempted to physically remove Glass from the car and eventually shot and killed him.

In the internal affairs investigation, Buen reasoned that he was trying to put Glass on a mental health hold, but the investigation found he did not have probable cause and violated policy.

“It’s just so sad. Our son was so unlucky, so unlucky that night,” Sally Glass said.

The judge set the next hearing for June 21. The Glass family said they will be there.