DENVER (KDVR) — Parents at a Denver Public Schools campus learned more about their institution’s fate at a Tuesday meeting.

Mathematics and Science Leadership Academy, in Southwest Denver, is one of 10 schools slated to close and merge with another school under a recommended district plan. Declining enrollment is the main reason for the move.

MSLA would merge with nearby Valverde Elementary.

Anita Banuelos was at the meeting. She is the aunt of one MSLA student and a community organizer.

“I think parents need to be more informed,” she said, “and be able to have a seat at the table.”

Banuelos remains curious about class size and safety next fall.

“I just want to voice his concerns for him,” she said of her nephew.

The school board will be presented with the recommendation on Thursday, Nov. 3. The board will vote on the recommendation on Thursday, Nov. 17.