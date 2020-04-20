Parents charged in fentanyl death of 2-year-old at Lakewood motel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The parents of a 2-year-old girl who died of fentanyl toxicity at a Lakewood motel have been charged in her death, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Denisha Chelyce Woodsking, 29, and Rashad Turner, 30, have each been charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death.

On Feb. 24, Lakewood police were called to the Crosslands Motel at 715 Kipling St. on a report of a child not breathing.

When officers and other first responders arrived, 2-year-old Jada’Marie Glenn-Turner was dead, according to the DA’s office.

The toddler had been living at the motel with her parents and two other children for several days.

“According to the arrest affidavit, police found a trash bag in the motel room which contained such drugs as Xanax, oxycontin, heroin, Suboxone, and marijuana,” the DA’s office said in a written statement.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy. It found fentanyl in Jada’Marie’s system and determined her caused of death was fentanyl toxicity.

Woodsking and Turner are each being held on a $50,000 bond at the Jefferson County jail.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for May 12.