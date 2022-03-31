BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department has arrested parents in the death investigation of their 23-month-old child.

Police said they were called to a home in early January when Alonzo Ray Montoya, 31, and Nicole Danielle Casias, 30, reportedly found their child not breathing and unresponsive.

Brighton Fire, Platte Valley Ambulance, and Brighton police tried to perform live-saving measures to save the child’s life, but the child was pronounced dead.

Detectives from BPD and the North Metro Drug Task Force started an investigation into the toddler’s death in January.

On Tuesday, charges were filed against Montoya and Casisas for child abuse resulting in death and distribution of Fentanyl.

Casias and Montoya were taken into custody on Wednesday. They are scheduled to appear in Adams County court on Thursday.