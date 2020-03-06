Parent at St. Anne’s in Denver may have been exposed to the coronavirus, students sent home early

DENVER (KDVR) — A parent in the St. Anne’s Episcopal School community may have been exposed to the coronavirus and is being tested by the Centers for Disease Control.

It has been noted that the parent has not been on campus in the last month.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment told the school that the risk of transmission in the community remains “extremely low.”

St. Anne’s made the decision to close and dismiss students early on Friday in order to disinfect all buildings, surfaces, etc. even though the CDC said it was not necessary.