DENVER (KDVR) — Parents and officials at Denver Public Schools may have found some common ground on a proposed safety plan.

The district released a second draft of the plan on Friday.

“Having the different levels and layers on top is what’s going to provide the safest environment,” said Scott Pribble, with Denver Public Schools.

Those different levels apply to different proposed safety focuses in the plan.

Deciding on school resource officers, weapons detection

The first applies to school resource officers: “The board would make that decision for all comprehensive high schools and schools with 6th grade through 12th grade in the same building,” Pribble said.

There are 13 comprehensive high schools across the district.

The next safety focus applies to how weapons would be detected on campuses.

“It should be a school-based decision,” Pribble said.

The main point is whether schools will elect to have metal detectors.

The next safety proposal is how to discipline students who do wrong.

District leaders would rely on input from a group out of Harvard University, Pribble said, “so that we can get that nationwide perspective from other school districts similar to Denver Public Schools on how they are implementing their discipline matrix.”

“It allows our community to have specific conversations and specific input into the school that their students go to, that their kids go to,” Pribble said.

Parent urges engagement on safety plan

That part of the safety plan appears to have the support of one parent group.

“I think that those are local decisions, and each school needs to be authorized or have agency over their local environment,” Steve Katsaros said.

Katsaros is with Parent Safety Advocacy Group, or P-SAG. He said it’s important for parents to engage with the school district, not only to better understand the proposed safety plan but also to influence it how they see fit.

“Attend the Board of Education meetings, speak up in public sessions,” Katsaros said.

On that note, the district said about 24,000 parents were involved in this latest safety plan proposal.

A vote on the final safety plan is expected at the end of June with the policy to go into effect by next school year.