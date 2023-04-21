HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — A parent was arrested for allegedly attempting to run over students with a truck during a school track meet, according to the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy of Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office

Forty-two-year-old Jose Luis Mendez was arrested and taken into custody for several charges along with many out-of-county warrants, per HCSO.

According to HCSO, deputies received a call regarding a man who was attempting to run students over during a school track meet at the RE-1 sports complex. HCSO was told the man was in a red Chevy truck.

While responding to the scene, deputies received information that the suspect was at the John Mall High School parking lot. Once the parking lot was cleared, deputies then responded to a field where the Huerfano County Sheriff and K-9 sergeant detained the suspect.

A victim and witness accused Mendez of becoming verbally aggressive and allegedly tried to run the victim over but was unsuccessful. HCSO said no weapons were present during the incident.

“At the beginning of this event the RE-1 school district and the visiting schools took swift and concise action to protect the kids, a big KUDOS goes out to them!” stated HCSO in a post to social media.