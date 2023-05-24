DENVER (KDVR) — A Poudre School District paraprofessional is facing several charges after being accused of hitting a kindergartner on a school bus on multiple occasions, the Fort Collins Police Services said Wednesday.

Tyler Zanella, 36, allegedly hit the child, who has disabilities, on April 25, May 19 and May 22. Video surveillance from the buses was obtained by school resource officers who investigated the allegations.

Zanella is facing three counts of each of the following charges:

crimes against at-risk juvenile – 3rd-degree assault

3rd-degree assault

child abuse – knowingly or recklessly

Zanella was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Larimer County jail.

Officers believe that there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information regarding this case or other cases involving Zanella to contact Officer Dexter Rowe at 970-472-3705.