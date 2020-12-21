Paraplegic robbed at gunpoint in Brighton carjacking

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department says a paraplegic in a wheelchair was robbed and carjacked by two suspects on Monday morning at an apartment complex.

Police said the incident happened at 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of South Miller Avenue. The victim was approached by two men. One of the suspects used a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

According to police, no shots were fired and the victim was not harmed.

The suspect with the gun is described as:

200 pounds

6 feet , 2 inches tall

Blue jeans

Gray hoodie

Dark ballcap with blue face covering

The second suspect was a white man but no further details were released.

The stolen vehicle is a 2019 maroon Dodge Challenger – Colorado plate ODC634.

Brighton police said the vehicle was spotted in Brighton around 112th & Hwy 85. An officer attempted to stop it and a pursuit began, but shortly after that, police called it off because of safety concerns, and offender was gone.

Another jurisdiction spotted the vehicle at 76th and Zuni.

If you see the vehicle, call 911.