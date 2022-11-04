DENVER (KDVR) – For those of you saying “we are broken” after missing out on witnessing the recent When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, quit “feeling sorry” for yourself because one of the participating bands has just announced plans for a date with Denver in 2023.

The Tennessee-based outfit, Paramore, is bringing the Paramore in North America 2023 Tour to Ball Arena on July 13, but they won’t “be alone” when they do so. Foals will be joining them during the Denver stretch of the tour..

On Feb. 10, Paramore is set to release their sixth studio album titled “This is Why,” the first single to which carries the same name. To mark the release, the group plans to take their act across North America starting on May 23 when the tour kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For this tour, “the only exception” to waiting for tickets to open up to the general public on Nov. 11 are the two opportunities to snag presale tickets, both of which you can register for on the tour’s ticketing page.

Paramore at Ball Arena on July 13 ticket sale dates

For certain, some of you reading this will feel you were born for this event, having built your life up to this moment, “brick by boring brick.” So prove to yourself that you’ve not “grow[n] up,” entirely and grab admittance to this summer flashback to the emo-focused era of the early aughts.

The last time Paramore graced the region was back on July 24, 2018, when they took to Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Foster the People and Jay Som during” The After Laughter Summer Tour.”