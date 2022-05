WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arvada Fire paramedics truck collided with a pickup truck on Friday afternoon, blocking a Wheat Ridge intersection for a bit.

The paramedics were transporting a patient when the crash occurred near W. 44th Avenue and Kipling Street.

Police said the driver and passenger of the truck were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Wheat Ridge Police department said to avoid the area as tow trucks are on the way to clear the vehicles.