BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man is in critical condition after a paragliding incident in Boulder on Wednesday afternoon.

Video from SkyFOX showed a rescue team carrying the person down from elevation on a board and loading him into an ambulance.

He has injuries on his right side, according to Boulder Fire-Rescue. The agency is on scene along with Rocky Mountain Rescue.

The rescue appeared to be in the area of Wonderland Hill Trail. It has designated paragliding launch sites, according to Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks.

Foothills Community Park is below that area and has landing locations for the launch sites, according to Boulder OSMP.

The park is east of the launch sites and just north of 6th Street and Locust Avenue.

Several paragliding companies operate in the area.

No additional details on the incident have been released. This story will be updated when more information is available.