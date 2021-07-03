Paraglider dies at Lake Pueblo State Park in reported skimming crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife park rangers say a man flying a motorized paraglider crashed and died Saturday while skimming the surface of the water along the south shore of Lake Pueblo State Park.

Around 8:30 a.m., police received a call for help after people said they saw two paragliders crash near Pedro’s Point. Both reportedly were skimming the lake surface and dangling their feet when they went down.

Park rangers responded by boat and immediately began search and rescue efforts.

One of the paraglider pilots was able to escape the wreckage and survived. The other, however, became tangled in the parachute, fan and ropes of the paraglider and appeared to have drowned, according to Joe Stadterman, park manager at Lake Pueblo.

“This is a tragic loss of life,” Stadterman said. “And it underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water. If you are fishing on the shore, boating or even gliding over the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket.”

If a drowning is confirmed by the coroner, it would be the ninth drowning in Colorado in 2021. Seven of the drownings have been on reservoirs, lakes or ponds. Two have occured in swiftwater.