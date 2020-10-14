Pandemic is pushing more Coloradans to file for divorce

DENVER (KDVR) — Divorce rates continue to climb in Colorado during the pandemic and family law attorneys say they’ve never seen anything like it before.

Stress and financial fallout tend to be the biggest factors.

According to some new data, divorce filings nationally jumped up by 34% from March through June (compared to the same time last year).

At the Harris Law Firm in Denver, that figure is even higher.

“We’ve seen a 98% increase since January. So that’s year to date. In total numbers of divorced clients hiring our firm,” said Rich Harris, principle of the Harris Law Firm.

According to Harris, the conditions that cause divorce are really intense right now.

Some of those conditions include:

Economic fallout, such as unemployment.

Couples being cooped up together more at home (leads to tense moments)

Pressures of home schooling and kids.

“And then on top of everything else you’ve got the stress and the terrifying fact of all this illness and terrifying death from COVID. It’s a stressful time,” Harris said.

Divorce is expensive. Most cases the Harris Law Firm handles cost around $10,000-$15,000.

“We’re always trying to get people to settle their cases, to work things out, to try and compromise in the best interest of the kids — because that saves the most amount of money,” Harris said.