Pandemic creates unique challenges going into 2020 wildfire season

DENVER (KDVR) — The coronavirus pandemic is creating unique challenges for those hoping to fight on the front lines of this year’s wildfire season.

The non-profit Colorado Fire Camp typically trains about 850 wild-land firefighters a year. However, the pandemic has added additional challenges for training statewide.

“Some of that has been curtailed, some of that has been transitioned to online training, some training and physical fitness requirements have been extended for a year,” Colorado Fire Camp founder and training coordinator Kent Maxwell said.

As Maxwell gears up for the season, the wildfire training coordinator can’t help but think about the impacts COVID-19 may have on responses.

“Some fire departments and some state agencies may be reluctant to let their people go on other large fires outside of their regular jurisdiction,” Maxwell said.

In local areas impacted by COVID-19, Maxwell says firefighters may be tied up working to ensure they’re serving their community as paramedics.

“Many of the upper-level managers for fire are also part of the vulnerable population in terms of older age, may have heart conditions, lung conditions,” Maxwell said. “They will be less inclined to engage in a 14 day fire assignment, particularly if it is in an area where they are having an active outbreak.”

On an average year in Colorado, we’ll have around 4,500 wildfires and burn around 168,000 acres.

With so much added risk going into the season, fire chiefs are having weekly calls to coordinate ways to safely put an increased emphasis on early fire detection.

Colorado’s 2020 Wildfire Preparedness Plan has an emphasis on rapid initial attack of fires to reduce the likelihood of large fires.

New CDC guidelines released Monday deem first responders showing symptoms high priority for COVID-19 testing.