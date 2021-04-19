Palisade Peach Festival returns in 2021

PALISADE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Palisade Peach Festival will return in August after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place August 19-21 in Palisade.

“Everyone is looking forward to the return of the valley’s favorite festivals, our peach festival is certainly one of the most anticipated.  At this time, as we work within the guidelines, it looks like it will be the “peachful” celebration you know and love.” Dave Smith, Chairman of the Palisade Chamber Board of Directors said.

Here’s what will take place at the festival:

  • 5K-10K Just Peachy Race
  • Peach Parade
  • Live Music Entertainment
  • Peach Cuisine with Colorado Chefs
  • Peach Pit Bar
  • Peach BBQ Throwdown
  • Peach Eating Contest
  • Peach Grower booths
  • Jake’s Jungle for Kids Fun Activity Tent

There will also be other family activities and food vendors.

