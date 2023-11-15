DENVER (KDVR) — Two people are behind bars several months after Arvada Police found a man dead at a bus stop.

According to the Arvada Police Department, at about 8:01 a.m. on Jan. 17, officers were dispatched to a bus stop at 9825 W. 58th Ave. for a welfare check of an individual on the ground.

When officers arrived at approximately 8:08 a.m., they found a man already dead, with “significant” injuries.

The victim was identified as Salvador Vasquez, 43. Through investigation, Arvada detectives learned Vasquez had been involved in a “physical altercation” with Michaelee Anthony Britt, 36, and Ashley Nicole Romero, 32. The fight occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, at a nearby residence in the 8600 block of West 62nd Place.

According to police, Vasquez left the residence on foot and while at the bus stop, succumbed to the injuries that Britt and Romero allegedly inflicted.

Britt was arrested on Monday and Romero was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Arvada department. Both are facing charges of manslaughter and second-degree assault.