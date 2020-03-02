Pair of shelter cats find their forever home after six years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) — A pair of shelter cats that had been homeless for six years finally have found their forever home.

Banksy and Squeakers are a bonded pair that have been living at Maxfund No Kill Animal Shelter in Denver since 2014.

They both came into the shelter as kittens, they both have black fur and they both have a similar problem with incontinence.

FOX31 aired a story about the lifelong residents back in January.

“On Facebook one of my friends shared your article and I clicked on it, read through the whole thing and it just hit some heart strings,” Alexis Lavallee told FOX31.

She says the cats reminded her of a pair of cats she rescued and nursed back to health as a teenager.

Lavallee went to Maxfund the very next day with the intent of taking Banksy and Squeakers home. The adoption process took about a month to complete though because Maxfund required a home visit along with other application materials.

According to Lavallee says when she first met Banksy and Squeakers, one jumped on her shoulder and the other untied her shoelace. She says it felt like it was meant to be.

“They’re going to be spoiled rotten,” she said.

They are also going to be missed by all of the volunteers at Maxfund.

“It didn’t really hit us until today and now people are like, it’s going to be weird without Banksy and Squeakers,” volunteer Sean Farraghty said.

They have their very own room with their pictures on it in the back of the shelter. Their photos were also on a board of “longterm residents” so long that when the picture was removed the outline was still visible.

“If there was any feline friend in the world that deserved to get out of here and get into a happy home, it’s the two of them,” Farraghty said.

Maxfund even threw Banksy and Squeakers a going away part to celebrate. Although, the occasion was bittersweet for many of the volunteers who had grown attached.

“I’ve already cried three times today,” teenage volunteer Jill Osborne said.

Her family fostered Banksy and Squeakers for ten days over her winter break from school but they weren’t a good fit because of their dog.

“They’ve been here for six years and they’re finally going home which is great,” she said.

“It’s fantastic to see how many people love and care and really appreciate these animals and want to see them go to a good home and say goodbye,” Lavallee said.