Paint spilled on highway splatters on cars, drivers looking for answers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Viewers called on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after their cars got coated in street paint driving down West Alameda Avenue, right off C-470 in Lakewood.

Ben Chang’s shiny BMW X7 is a looker, but neighbors stopping and staring Sunday are blown away with what’s underneath the wheel wells.

“It’s got a bit of a new custom paint job I would say no one would ask for,” Chang said. “Unfortunately, my dark navy blue car now has white and yellow road paint on it.”

Chang is a physician at St. Anthony’s Hospital. He was driving to work on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. when he got off C-470 and Alameda, unable to avoid the mess.

“It was kind of unavoidable, so I drove through it not thinking anything of it until I got home from work later that night and I noticed that the passenger side of my car was now white and yellow,” Chang said.

Chang checked online and found out he isn’t the only one rolling around with this unwanted yellow and white paint. He’s now trying to figure out who should cover the cleanup costs on these cars.

“I got caught in a little bit of a jurisdictional quandary because CDOT says it wasn’t their jurisdiction since it was Alameda and this section of Alameda is right on the border between unincorporated Jefferson County and Lakewood,” Chang said.

FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted officials with all three entities. Lakewood tells us this part of Alameda is in their city and staff received reports last week.

Lakewood sent a screen grab of traffic footage capturing the truck suspected of spilling the paint around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials told him it isn’t a city truck. They told us there’s not much they could do if the truck and its owner can’t be located.

“I just hope someone steps up and does the right thing,” Chang said. “Accidents happen, I’m not blaming this person for the fact the paint may have spilled off the truck, but if it happens you should at the minimum mark off that area or at least call the police so the police can mark off that area.”