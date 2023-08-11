DENVER (KDVR) — Sometimes all it takes is a trip to a spa resort to rejuvenate the mind and body. One Colorado resort was named the best in the whole country.

USA Today’s 10Best combines a list of 20 nominees for contests that cover food, lodging and travel. Then, readers get to make the final decision and vote for their favorite picks.

USA Today made a list of the top 10 spa resorts in the U.S., and Colorado’s very own The Springs Resort and Spa in Pagosa Springs claimed the top spot.

The Springs Resort and Spa is home to 25 mineral pools in one of Colorado’s most picturesque mountain towns. The resort said its pools contain 13 minerals: Potassium, Magnesium, Zinc, Lithium, Iron, Manganese and more.

“The Springs Resort is built around one of the Earth’s original wellness destinations. The physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of our hot springs run deep,” said the resort on its website.

The resort sits in a small southwestern town that was named after its healing powers.

“It’s no wonder when the Southern Ute Indian tribe discovered the waters bubbling forth from the Mother Spring hundreds of years ago, they named it Pagosa- from the Ute word meaning ‘healing waters,'” said the Springs Resort.

According to USA Today, the resort is also home to the world’s deepest geothermal hot spring.

The Springs Resort claimed the number one spot, but the following nine resorts also made USA Today’s 10Best list:

The Springs Resort and Spa – Pagosa Springs, Colorado Sundara Inn and Spa – Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Lake Austin Spa Resort – Austin, Texas The Lodge at Woodloch – Hawley, Pennsylvania Mii amo – Sedona, Arizona Ojo Caliente – Ojo Caliente, New Mexico Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa – Tucson, Arizona CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa – Carefree, Arizona Omni Bedford Springs Resort Spa and Wellness – Bedford, Pennsylvania Miraval Austin Resort and Spa – Austin, Texas

Colorado places in the top 10 in a few other USA Today votes, including best brewpub, hot springs and art districts.