DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31/Channel 2 is hosting the Packz4Kidz fundraiser with the goal to provide 6,500 children from PreK-12th grade with school supplies.

The phone bank begins Thursday at 6 a.m. and runs through noon or until we run out of backpacks. A $40 donation fills a backpack and they will be provided to students in metro Denver, Greeley, Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Avon and Rifle.

Kenzi’s Causes focuses on helping underprivileged children by being part of fundraisers like the Packz4Kidz program. The nonprofit was created by Jessica Bachus in honor of her daughter Kenzi who was stillborn in 2007.

The backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis on Aug. 13 at the Denver Coliseum beginning at 8:30 a.m. until they run out or through 12:30 p.m.

You can donate now on the donation site or call the phone bank on Thursday morning.