DENVER (KDVR) – A program that supports the families of students facing the financially challenging return to school offered up supplies and backpacks Saturday at the Denver Coliseum to those who needed them most.

From 8:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Packz 4 Kidz continued its mission of providing 2,500 low-income families with new backpacks that are filled with supplies for the new school year.

This giveaway is a part of the Kenzi Kidz program and is meant to serve any child in need of new school supplies.

“Each child will be able to pick out a new backpack full of school supplies and they will also receive a new toothbrush and toothpaste kit,” reads Kenzi Causes’ homepage.

Additionally, water bottles and lunch boxes are available on a first come first served basis.