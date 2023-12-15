DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver reports it has served more than 31,000 migrants since they began arriving here last year.

The breakdown includes:

700,000 meals served

3,100 students enrolled in Denver schools

14,000 bus, train and plane tickets purchased

The issue remains with migrants who are unhoused. Advocates said the city is doing its part to keep a great number of them out of the cold, but shelters are filling up, creating more issues.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is boasting about the city’s effort to care for migrants, even as some remain unhoused.

“Maybe we have about 200 of them that are unhoused right now, but to think that 24,800 we’ve successfully moved on into housing or transitioned to work is quite remarkable,” Johnston said.

That’s the total amount of migrants who have traveled to Denver over the year. Currently, there are thousands of migrants in city shelters.

“We’re close to 4,000 now, and that is a dramatic expansion,” Johnston said.

It’s an expansion from the 400 initially housed by the city the first night they arrived here last year.

Migrant tent communities are spreading near apartment complexes in Denver. (Rogelio Mares, KDVR)

Counting unhoused migrants in Denver

“It’s a four-man tent, but there’s two to three people per tent,” said Amy Beck, describing the situation for some migrants.

Beck, an advocate for migrants, keeps count of those unhoused at the encampments that have cropped up around town, tent by tent.

“I have to do it in the evening, after dark, right before bedtime,” Beck said.

Beck said this is to ensure close to an accurate count of how many are living in tents on a given day.

“During the day, there’s a lot of folks that are at work, and so there’s no way to do an accurate count during the day,” Beck said.

Beck’s unofficial count differs slightly from the mayor’s: She has 300 migrants unhoused right now, and she said those in shelters are finding cramped quarters.

“They may be putting a couple of families in one room,” Beck said. “We’ve had several reports of that over this past week, and the families may not even know one another.”

The city confirmed some families are doubled up in hotel rooms, but they are smaller families. Larger families are getting their own accommodations.