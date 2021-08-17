Ozone concentrations continue to stick around the unhealthy for sensitive groups category

DENVER (KDVR) — Health officials extended the ozone action alert day for the Front Range until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The concentration level registered at 80 on the air quality index, placing the atmosphere in the moderate level. Unusually sensitive people may experience respiratory problems and should reduce outdoor activity.

Colorado’s monsoon will return Thursday for the rest of the week bringing a big cool down and better chances for rain. This could also improve the air quality in the state.

Unusually sensitive people could suffer respiratory issues and people with cardiopulmonary disease could possibly experience aggravation of heart or lung disease due to the particulate matter moderate level. At 84 on the AQI, unusually sensitive people should not exert themselves too much.