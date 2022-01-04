Owners, cat reunited after accidental thrift store donation

DENVER (KDVR) — An Arc Thrift Store got something extra with a chair donated on New Year’s Eve. Store employees found a cat stuck inside the furniture.

Denver Animal Protection was called to get the feline out of the chair and successfully did so without a problem. They scanned the cat for a microchip and tried to contact the owners listed, but couldn’t get a hold of them.

The owners later contacted DAP hoping they had the family pet after going back to the Arc store and getting the officer’s information.

The family decided to donate the chair in the midst of a move and didn’t realize the cat had hidden in it. The owner said with all the commotion, the cat, Montequlla must have crawled up in the chair to get out of the way.

Montequlla has been reunited with its owners and all are happy to be together.