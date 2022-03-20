BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A dog survived after falling 150 feet off the south side of the Royal Arch. Now his owner is speaking with FOX31, hoping to help warn others.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 3:15 p.m. last Saturday of a dog that had fallen 150 feet off the edge of the arch. The dog is a 1-and-a-half-year-old, 10-pound Pomeranian named Momo.

“It was kind of a surprise drop-off that you can’t see because of two large boulders under the arch and she just happened to go between the two boulders,” Momo’s owner, Jeremy, said.

Jeremy says Momo was right next to him leading up to this moment, and he couldn’t see past the first 50 feet of the ledge but he heard her fall.

“You could hear, and you heard a loud thump,” he said. “I was trying to hold it together, but I just, I really just thought that there was no way she could possibly survive that. I mean, it’s just straight down, 150 feet.”

Hikers on the trail helped call the sheriff’s office, which connected Jeremy with rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks. The rescuers hiked into the area below the arch and found that Momo had sustained at least one broken leg.

Both Momo and Jeremy were transported to a Boulder veterinary clinic for treatment.

“When they first kind of took a look at her, they were just worrying about heating her up because she was so cold. She had gone past the point of not shivering anymore,” Jeremy said. “She had a fractured liver, so she had some internal bleeding that resolved by itself. She also broke her left foreleg, both bones there, and she needed to get a plate with some screws put in and kind of fixate everything. But every day we’re seeing that it’s getting a little bit better. So we’re hopeful that she’ll be able to get a full recovery.”

According to the agencies, the rescue took approximately three hours.

“That being three hours in, I was just going through the stages of grief, really, and I just broke out in tears,” he said.

Officials with Rocky Mountain Rescue Group commend Jeremy for having someone call for help immediately and not attempting to take matters into his own hands, potentially getting himself in danger as well.

Rocky Mountain Rescue is an all-volunteer professional rescue group that doesn’t charge for searches and rescues, and they don’t want people to delay calling them in a situation like this. They say if you have poor reception in your location, you can also try to text 911.

Jeremy hopes people can learn from what happened to Momo and be extra careful when taking dogs up to the arch.

“Just be careful with your dogs going up to Royal Arch. Just on the very last part of that section, there’s a cliff out there, and you won’t see it ’till you see it,” he said.

Rangers say it is important that every visitor to the park know and understand regulations for leashes on dogs. Dogs registered with Boulder’s Voice and Sight Control Program can be off-leash on certain designated trails, but there are some requirements and owners have to take a free online class yearly.

Momo has a GoFundMe page to help with her recovery costs.