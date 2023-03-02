WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Wheat Ridge need your help to turn a heartbreaking story around with a happy ending.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, they received a report several weeks ago from a woman who said two of her dogs were stolen out of her yard at 35th and Kipling Street.

The woman said her husband had recently passed away and she suspected someone related to her husband may have stolen the pups.

The two missing pups were a bulldog and a French bulldog.

After hearing the woman’s story, WRPD said they immediately began looking for the dogs.

Officers went to the property where they suspected the dogs may have been and spotted the bulldog. Officers talked to the woman who lived at the home and said the woman denied having the bulldog before later admitting to taking the pup.

Hank, the bulldog, was brought back to the Wheat Ridge police lobby to reunite with his owner. Body camera video from a WRPD officer caught the emotional moment. The woman thanked the department for the safe return of Hank writing an email saying the reunion was “one of the best days of [her] life.”

“It was a pretty good day for us too,” said WRPD in the Facebook post.

However, police are still looking for the French bulldog named Scooter. Scooter is described as a black and white Frenchie with a crooked tail.

If you have any information on Scooter’s whereabouts, you are asked to reach out to Detective Smith through email at ksmith@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

The woman who returned Hank back to the owner could face charges, but the investigation is ongoing according to WRPD.