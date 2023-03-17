One of the owners of two pit bulls involved in a deadly attack pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the incident (Photo credit: KDVR)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One of the owners of two pit bulls involved in a deadly attack has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the incident, according to the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Kayla Mooney pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog on March 6, the DA’s Office said. Mooney was sentenced to a stipulated two-year deferred judgment with an agreement to the following conditions:

100 hours of useful public service

No dog ownership for one year. Thereafter, one dog per household, under 20 lbs. for the duration of the two-year period.

Enroll in a dog ownership class

Victor Bentley, 29, was listed as the other owner of the dogs but his case is still pending.

Pit bulls attack, kill 88-year-old grandmother

The attack happened at 15712 West 1st Ave. around 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 14. When officers arrived, they found blood leading into the home and came upon two dogs attacking Mary Gehring, 88, in the backyard. She later died and the two 7-year-old pit bulls also injured Gehring’s 12-year-old grandson.

The officers tried different methods to separate the dogs from the woman by yelling and getting in between and even using Tasers and less-lethal shotguns to get the dogs away from her. But none of those tactics were successful.

Colorado law defines a ‘dangerous dog’

The dogs were not defined as dangerous by their breed but by their actions, which is where the charges against Mooney and Bentley were derived.

According to Colorado legislation, a dangerous dog is defined as any dog that performs any of these acts:

Inflicts bodily or serious bodily injury upon or causes the death of a person or domestic animal

Demonstrates tendencies that would cause a reasonable person to believe that the dog may inflict bodily or serious bodily injury upon or cause the death of any person or domestic animal

Engages in or is trained for animal fighting as described and prohibited in section 18-9-204

The dogs were captured following the attack and taken to a local veterinary hospital where they were examined and treated for injuries. One was euthanized due to its injuries and the other was later euthanized at Foothills Animal Shelter after Mooney and Bentley surrendered ownership.