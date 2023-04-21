JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of Tesla owners in the investigation of rocks being thrown at cars.

The sheriff’s office is asking for Tesla owners to check their vehicle’s footage for evidence in the rock throwing crime spree and death of Alexa Bartell.

The sheriff’s office created this map of the incidents on April 19:

Timeline of the crime spree

Wednesday, 10:04 p.m. 100th Avenue and Simms Street in Westminster: A rock went through a windshield, but the driver was uninjured

10:36 p.m. McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street near the entrance to the Rock Creek neighborhood in Boulder County: Rock went through the windshield and caused minor injuries to the driver

10:37 p.m. McCaslin Boulevard and Indiana Street near the entrance to the Rock Creek neighborhood in Boulder County: Rock hit a Toyota 4Runner and caused body damage to the vehicle but the driver was uninjured

10:45 p.m. 10600 block of Indiana Street in Jefferson County: Rock went through a windshield of a yellow Chevy Spark and killed the driver

Thursday, 12:24 a.m. Highway 93 at Highway 72 in Arvada: Rock went through the windshield and caused minor injuries to the driver

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the death of Bartell.

If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.