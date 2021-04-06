Owl rescued in Longmont, Barr Lake eagles nest destroyed

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) – An owl with injured legs was rescued by two officers from the Longmont Department of Public Safety on Saturday.

Officers Kaplan and McCarthy rescued the owl from the southwest side of Longmont.

The owl was taken to the Birds of Prey Shelter in Louisville, but will be returned to the area where it was found when it has recovered.

In a separate incident, a tree with nesting bald eagles fell down and two eggs were found underwater at Barr Lake, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announce on Twitter Monday.

(1/4) Sad news to report from Barr Lake State Park where its nesting bald eagle tree fell down. The nest was destroyed and two eggs were discovered underwater. The eaglets did not survive. pic.twitter.com/Zcxq4J13DD — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 5, 2021

The eaglets did not survive.

The nest basket was put in the tree in 1986. It will be placed in a different tree later this summer, according to CPW.