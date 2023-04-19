WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge community service officers are marking a win after rescuing an owl on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the owl got stuck in a lacrosse net at Wheat Ridge High School.

“Operation owl rescue complete! He was stuck in the lacrosse net at Wheat Ridge HS, but our Community Services Officers cut him free and he’s on his way to rehab. Not a hoot… but definitely a win,” the tweet said.

Spring is a common time for animal rescues. Last week, Broomfield officers rescued fox kits that had gotten stuck in a window well, and last year Arapahoe County Animal Services rescued an owl that got stuck in a barbed wire fence.