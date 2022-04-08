ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The past few days have been dangerously windy causing highway closures and downed trees and powerlines. But the high winds didn’t just affect humans. A great horned owl was rescued after getting caught in a barbed wire fence during windy conditions.

Arapahoe County Animal Services said the bird got stuck trying to fight winds during flight. Surrounding residents and the Birds of Prey Foundation worked together with animal services to free the owl and get it medical care.

Extreme winds have settled down Friday but it is still a bit breezy on the Front Range and the eastern plains.

Luckily, the owl was attended to quickly and is recovering before being released back into the wild.