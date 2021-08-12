Overworked and underpaid, Colorado Care Workers ask for better conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Care Workers Unite members protested in front of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday. Workload, pay and conditions that put lives at risk are top concerns for the protesting workers.

The sounds of protest echoed through the concrete canyons of downtown Denver. Honking cars and bull horns sound in support of the workers.

“We do companion care, like daily needs at home, cooking, cleaning, companionship, making sure somebody is supervised when they are going to the bathroom or taking a shower,” said Cody Jakubowski, Colorado Care Workers Unite leader.

“In addition to being underpaid, we are overworked, we don’t have proper safety equipment, we are sent into unsafe homes and environments,” said Jakubowski.

“What we want the state to do is to honor our petition that we turned in in January to convene a wage board,” said Jakubowski.

The group wants a forum to bring together state officials and caregivers. So far, says Jakubowski, the state has not responded.

”Nothing. They have said nothing. They said they are not doing anything, which in other words, you don’t matter and we don’t care,” said Jakubowski.

So, now what?

“We figure out who is actually going to listen to us,” said Jakubowski.

Which probably means, says Jakubowski, more protesting.