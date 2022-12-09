DENVER (KDVR) — An overnight police standoff in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood has ended.

Police from Denver and Aurora were at the scene at the Villages at Gateway Apartments on East Albrook Drive since midnight.

According to police, a suspect was barricaded inside an apartment and refused to come out. The Denver Police SWAT team was called in along with the Crisis Negotiation Team.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the suspect surrendered.

A man believed to be the suspect was seen being led out of the apartments by police in just his shorts, no shirt or shoes. He was placed in an Aurora police vehicle and taken away.

Police said there were no injuries to the suspect or officers.

All roads in the area have been re-opened.