NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) – A shooting that occurred early Saturday morning has left one person dead.

Northglenn police responded to reports of shots being fired around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday along the 11500 block of Community Center Drive.

According to Northglenn PD, one victim sustained a gunshot wound and was located by officers at a residence along the 12100 block of Bannock Street.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and being led by Northglenn PD.

The identity of the victim has not been released by officials but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been released.