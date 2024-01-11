DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster for the upcoming cold snap, with temperatures to drop below zero this weekend and bring dangerously lower wind chill.

“No one should freeze to death in our state for lack of shelter. We are working with cities and local communities to ensure that everyone has a warm place to go during this extreme cold snap,” Polis said in a statement on Thursday.

A list of shelters is below.

The governor’s declaration authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard and activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Plan.

The Department of Public Safety and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are directed “to take all necessary and appropriate state actions to assist the affected jurisdictions with their response, recovery, and mitigation efforts,” the governor’s office said in a release.

Shelters in Colorado for extreme cold

Below is a list of warming shelters open as of Thursday night.

Boulder Locations listed on the city of Boulder website

Denver Shelters: Denver Navigation Campus (former Doubletree hotel) and New Directions (former Best Western hotel) overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Warming centers: City recreation centers (in designated areas only) and libraries will be also available as warming centers during normal operating hours

Fort Collins Shelter: Catholic Charities, 460 Linden Center Dr., Fort Collins Warming center: Murphy Center, 242 Conifer St., Fort Collins, Friday-Monday: from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greeley Shelter: United Way Cold Weather Shelter: 870 28th St., Greeley Warming center: Guadalupe Center: 1442 N 11th Ave., Greeley, CO – Warming Center

Jefferson County Multiple shelter locations posted to the Severe Weather Shelter Network website

Thornton Call Community Connections HOTline at 720-977-5900 for locations



A list of warming shelters will be maintained at DHSEM.Colorado.gov throughout the weather event.