DENVER (KDVR) – A homicide investigation has been launched by police after an adult male died in Denver’s Montclair neighborhood.

At approximately 2:34 a.m. on Christmas Eve, a tweet published by the Denver Police Department revealed that officers had launched a death investigation after an adult man died on the 6700 block of East Colfax.

“[The] Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim information and cause of death,” the same tweet said. There have not been any updates on the cause as of this posting.

A short time later at roughly 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, DPD elevated it to a homicide investigation.

Now, police are asking for help getting this case resolved. If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You could be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released by city officials.