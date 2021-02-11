Overflow shelter opens for homeless ahead of sub-zero temps in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver and shelter partners are expanding overflow emergency shelters for people who need a warm place during the cold weather.

The Lawrence Street Community Center, at 2222 Lawrence St., is open for people during the day. A bus will take men and transgender individuals to the La Alma Recreation Center after 7:30 p.m. and return to the Community Center in the morning for meals.

Women and transgender people needing shelter should go to the emergency shelter at 1370 Elati St. They will be transported to overflow shelters if needed.

The overflow shelters will be open from Friday through Tuesday morning.