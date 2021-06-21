Overdue bicyclist found dead in Snowmass Creek

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An overdue cyclist’s body was recovered from Snowmass Creek on Sunday around 11 a.m.

Pitkin County Coroner responded to a report of a deceased cyclist in Snowmass Creek. The body was identified as Gregory Daniel Smith, a 69-year-old man from Basalt.

Smith was reported overdue from his bike ride on June 19 at around 10:17 p.m.

Roaring Fork swift-water rescue team and Mountain Rescue Aspen were able to retrieve Smith’s body from the creek .4 miles up Snowmass Creek Road from Highway 82.

The exact cause of Smith’s death is still under investigation.