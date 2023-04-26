DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers are sorting through controversial legislation as they race toward the end of the session.

In the Senate Health and Human Services committee Wednesday afternoon, a bill that would allow cities to open so-called “overdose prevention” sites failed to pass, with lawmakers voting 6-3 to postpone the bill indefinitely.

The bill would have allowed cities and towns to create overdose prevention centers, or supervised use sites where drugs could be tested for fentanyl and people could get counseling and connect to treatment.

It cleared the House floor back on March 11. Hours of testimony were heard on it last Thursday, which was 4/20.

Lawmakers took it up for action only on Wednesday. Supporters of the bill were working on the measure to garner enough support to get it out of committee, but those efforts were not enough to get it through.

Lawmakers voted against the measure within the first five minutes of the committee meeting.

This effort was not the first time state lawmakers have tried to allow cities to open these sites. A similar effort failed back in 2018.